Meridian Cycles on North Main Street keeps community at the heart of cycling

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For decades, Meridian Cycles on North Main Street has been more than just a place to buy a bike.

Tucked inside what was once Meridian's first Catholic church, the shop stands out before you even walk through the front door. Inside, customers are met with a mix of local history, family tradition, and a passion for riding that has been passed down through generations.

"We've had people come in and say, 'My grandparents got married here,' or, 'I grew up taking kempo here,'" shop manager Christian McKenna said.



WATCH | The family legacy behind Meridian's favorite bike shop—

The family legacy behind Meridian's favorite bike shop

The shop first opened in 2007 and moved into the church in 2017. Today, McKenna is helping carry on the business his parents started.

"My parents spent 18 years building a really cool community out here," McKenna told me.

The shop works on everything from children's bikes to high-end mountain and road bikes. Staff say making people feel comfortable is just as important as the repairs themselves.

"We want the person that's never ridden a bike and wants to get into it to come down and feel completely welcome," McKenna expressed.

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Service manager Anthony French, who was working at the shop when it first opened, said cycling has become about more than just fitness.

"It's just a great family thing — good for fitness, exercise, mental clarity, all that," French said.

Employees say one of the best parts of the job is seeing familiar faces return through the years.

"When Paul and Krista were running the shop, they got a lot of people into riding 17 years ago — and we still see a lot of those people," French told me.

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As a new generation steps in to lead the shop, the goal is to keep that same welcoming atmosphere going for years to come.

"It's definitely a bit of a community spot, and that's what we're really trying to keep encouraging," McKenna said.

If you have a bike that needs to be tuned up, check out their shop on North Main Street in Meridian.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.