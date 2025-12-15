Meridian woman shares once-in-a-lifetime trip to decorate the White House for Christmas

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Treasure Valley is full of extravagant Christmas decorations — from massive light displays to breathtaking Christmas trees — but one Meridian woman took some of that Idaho Christmas magic all the way to Washington, D.C.

“Walking into the White House for the first time has to be one of the most exhilarating experiences,” said Angie Olszewski, who lives in Meridian.

Olszewski waited for that moment for years — after a decade of applying, she was finally selected to be part of the White House Christmas decorating team.

“There were 47 states represented, and I was the only Idahoan,” she said.

With an extensive background in holiday decorating, Olszewski beat out thousands of applicants for her spot. Then she flew to Washington D.C. and got to work.

“It was incredible! Definitely the trip of a lifetime — better than I could’ve ever anticipated it to be,” she said. “We decorated 50 Christmas trees, all live, all hand lit. We used the Martha Stewart lighting method where you literally wrap each branch.”

Olszewski and her team of decorators from across the country spent 10 hours a day for three days working to transform nearly every room in the White House into an impressive festive display.

“I worked mostly on the trees in the East Room,” she said. “There’s one in particular that I’m extra partial to, because I worked a little extra on it.”

After hours of lighting trees, tying ribbons, hanging ornaments and designing garlands, the team had the White House ready for the annual Christmas party.

“We got that White House looking so amazing by the time we left. It was just something to be so proud of,” Olszewski said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I would do it again in a heartbeat."