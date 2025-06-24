Meridian to hear public comment on public safety levy proposal

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is inviting the public to weigh in on a potential public safety levy.

The city details that the levy would "provide critical ongoing funding to help sustain police, fire, and prosecutorial services to serve our residents."

The levy would be used to:



Retain 13 firefighter positions following the exhaustion of grant funds

Increase police officer wages to recruit and retain officers

Fund a prosecution unit to prosecute crimes.

If city councils approves of the levy's details, it will appear on the November ballot. The city would collect $5,018,125.71 from the levy, beyond any amount otherwise allowed by law, beginning with the fiscal year commencing on October 1, 2026, and continuing each fiscal year thereafter.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer will be a tax of $20.11 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, at 33 East Broadway Avenue in Meridian.