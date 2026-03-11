Meridian veteran says losing truck tied to murder investigation forced him to shut down business

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man says his life has been upended after the truck he loaned to a former employee became part of a murder investigation tied to a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year.

Matthew Gatlin, a U.S. Navy veteran and general contractor who has lived in Meridian for years, says he loaned his 2023 Toyota Tundra to a former employee on Jan. 25 so the man could move furniture into an apartment.

Truck owner says evidence hold after Meridian road rage shooting has forced him to stop working

That former employee, Jacob Streat, is now charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Meridian that left one person dead.

Gatlin said he had no indication Streat would turn violent.

“I didn’t even know Jacob owned a gun, let alone could do this horrendous act,” Gatlin said.

Later that day, Gatlin said he received a call from Meridian police that he says he will never forget.

“I answer it, and he says, ‘This is Detective Rackley with the Meridian Police Department, your former employee has been detained for murder,’” Gatlin said. “I guess the whole thing was over road rage… and my heart goes out to the victim and his family.”

Police impounded Gatlin’s truck as part of the investigation.

More than six weeks later, Gatlin says the vehicle has not been returned, leaving him without transportation and forcing him to shut down his contracting business.

He says he has been relying on family members for rides and spending money on rideshare services while also undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

“Cancer’s a trip. That’s exhausting alone,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin said investigators initially told him the truck would be documented as evidence and returned within a few days.

“I’m trying to wrap my head around why it would take so long for them to release the vehicle,” he said.

The Meridian Police Department confirmed the truck is currently in their possession, but said the department has approved releasing the vehicle.

However, emails shared with KIVI show the Idaho State Public Defender’s Office has not yet agreed to release the truck.

In a written response, Chief Public Defender Anthony Geddes said the office must first review evidence in the case before deciding whether the vehicle can be released.

“We are ethically obligated to protect the best interests of our client,” Geddes wrote. “With that in mind, we cannot agree to the release of the truck until we’ve reviewed all the discovery. Once we’ve had the opportunity to do that, we will be in a better position to make an informed decision regarding whether or not it has evidentiary value related to our client’s case.”

When asked about a possible timeline for when the truck could be returned, the Idaho State Public Defender’s Office declined to comment.

For Gatlin, the wait continues as the criminal case moves through the court system. Streat is expected in court on March 23.