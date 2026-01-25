Shooting near Meridian McDonald's leaves one dead; suspect detained

MERIDIAN — One man was pronounced dead after a fatal shooting near a Meridian McDonald's on Sunday afternoon. According to the Meridian Police Department, the incident was reported to Ada County Dispatch by multiple 911 callers at approximately 12:39 p.m.

One adult male has been pronounced deceased, and the male suspect has been detained, said Brandon Frasier of the Meridian Police Department.

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez is at the scene, near 195 E Corporate, and reported seeing the covered body of the victim.

WATCH: Meridian Police investigate the crime scene

Meridian Police on scene of fatal shooting near a McDonald's

The location is currently taped off while authorities continue to secure the scene, Rodriguez says.

A witness spoke to Rodriguez on scene, who wishes to remain anonymous. The witness claims to have checked the deceased individual's pulse before witnessing the man who shot the victim call 911. They report 6-8 shots. The witness says they are unable to access their car as part of the crime scene. Idaho News 6 is working to confirm information with police.

Detectives are reported to have searched video cameras inside the McDonald's, and an evidence truck is currently at the location of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to law enforcement and is awaiting additional details.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.