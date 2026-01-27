Meridian road-rage shooting suspect held on $2M bond after arraignment

BOISE, Idaho — A 23-year-old Nampa man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend shooting near a Meridian McDonald’s that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Jacob Streat appeared in Ada County Court on Monday for an arraignment, where a judge informed him of the charge and set his bond at $2 million.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot off Corporate Drive, near several shops and restaurants just off the Meridian Road exit of Interstate 84. Police say several people called 911 after hearing gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Suspect identified in shooting near Meridian McDonald's that left one dead

Meridian Police said the incident appears to have been an isolated event and may have stemmed from a road-rage dispute. Streat was taken into custody at the scene.

In court on Monday, Jan. 26, prosecutors argued that witness accounts and video evidence indicated the victim was unarmed and attempting to retreat.

“Witnesses are consistent in their accounts that the victim was never seen with a weapon… and that he was retreating as he was being shot,” the prosecutor said.

Streat’s public defender requested a far lower bail, saying he has family support and ties to the Treasure Valley.

“He has good ties to the area and good family in the area as well… He’s a hard worker… and he would intend to maintain employment when out of custody,” the public defender said.

The judge set bond at $2 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing. Streat’s next court date is set for Feb. 9.