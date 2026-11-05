Meridian Symphony Orchestra marks America 250 with 'The American Spirit' concert

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Symphony Orchestra is celebrating America's 250th anniversary this weekend with a special concert titled "The American Spirit," featuring works from two American composers, Aaron Copland and Howard Hanson.

WATCH Behind the scenes of Meridian Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert

Meridian Symphony celebrates America's 250th with 'The American Spirit' Concert

The concert also marks the first official performance for new Artistic Director Craig Purdy, who is leading the orchestra.

Copland's "An Outdoor Overture and A Lincoln Portrait" brings the words of Abraham Lincoln to the stage, including excerpts from the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln's 1862 annual message to Congress, and other remarks from the former president.

"It's so gratifying to have a real, true celebration of true American music," said Bill Kloppenburg, performer and assistant principal at South Junior High School. "It's almost like you're getting a 3D image of the president."

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For Purdy, the concert carries personal meaning.

"It's a bit of a homecoming. There's so many of my former students from Boise State that play in the orchestra, so it's always wonderful coming back and working with them," Purdy said.

One of the pieces on the program has a particularly personal connection.

"The last number on the program is Howard Hanson's Symphony Number 2, his romantic Symphony, which I had the privilege of playing under the composer Howard Hanson back in my school days," Purdy told me.

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Now, Purdy is bringing that experience to a new generation of musicians and audiences here in the Treasure Valley.

"It's a very touching moment, so that's very special to me," Purdy said. "This is our contribution to the state of Idaho and the region and to the country. Every orchestra, of course, is doing their part, their 250th celebration."

The concert is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at South Junior High School. Links to tickets can be found on the Meridian Symphony Orchestra website.