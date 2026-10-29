Meridian police share Halloween safety tips as trick-or-treating events fill the valley this week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Halloween is just a couple of days away, and trick-or-treating events are already taking over the valley.

Meridian police say one of the biggest dangers families should watch for isn't necessarily inside the candy bag.

WATCH | Meridian police share Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

Meridian police share Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

"The biggest thing is motorists — unanticipated movements by drivers, as well as the kids," Lt. Brandon Clyde told me.

Clyde says this weekend, drivers should expect the unexpected.

"Kids are extremely unpredictable. You never know when they're going to dart out. They're very excited about trick-or-treating," Clyde said.

For many families, Halloween means costumes, candy and a night out in the neighborhood. But not everyone feels comfortable heading out.

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Meridian mother Angie Mejia told me Halloween can be a dangerous time, and worries about her kids' safety led her to choose not to go trick-or-treating.

"I don't want Halloween. No, I don't want. And I think, 'Oh, this is, uh, not good for my family,'" Mejia said.

Families at Kleiner Park told me they keep their kids safe through high-visibility costumes and by avoiding dark streets.

"I would say light clothing or visibility," one Meridian grandmother said.

"Make sure it's well-lit streets that you're on. I think, often, they carry lanterns and flashlights," a Meridian grandfather said.

Clyde echoed the need to make sure drivers can easily see kids walking outside after dark.

"Make sure your kids have either glow sticks around their, you know, hands, uh, little glow stick necklaces," Clyde said. "If your kids have cell phones, be able to use the tracking capability just to keep an eye on the kids."

Above all, Clyde says this is a time for families to be together, encouraging parents to go out with their kids and enjoy the holiday.

And whether you're walking or driving, Clyde's message is simple: heads up, phones down.

Meridian police will have additional officers out patrolling on Halloween night and encouraged families to call law enforcement if they feel unsafe.

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