Meridian Police are looking for a juvenile e-dirt biker who evaded police

The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspected juvenile who is said to have been recklessly riding an electric-powered dirt bike in North Meridian last week.

According to a news release, police officers witnessed the suspect riding a white and black dirt bike in the vicinity of N. Linder Road and N. Coppercloud Way on the morning of Aug. 21.

When an officer attempted to stop the individual, they fled into the Bridge Tower subdivision at high speeds.

RELATED | Motorcycle fatalities on the rise in Idaho

Law enforcement officials saw the rider twice more, but each time, the suspect was able to evade arrest.

"The suspect was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, grey shoes, and a black dirt bike helmet with white goggles" - Meridian Police Department

A school resource officer at Rocky Mountain High said they have previously seen the same person riding dangerously near school grounds.

Idaho state law considers electric dirt bikes the same as motorcycles, which means riders must carry a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement, insurance, and vehicle registration when using public roads.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the suspect, please reach out to Meridian Police Department via the non-emergency line for Ada County Dispatch: (208) 377-6790.