Meridian hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new playground at Tammy Street Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian's Tammy Street Park, located just off Fairview Road and Locust Grove Road, is now home to a brand-new playground featuring slides, monkey bars and multiple climbing elements.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m, the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new playground.

The park, located at 1031 Tammy Street, was originally owned by the Western Ada Recreation District, which voted to dissolve after transferring its assets to the city. Following the transfer, members worked with Parks and Recreation to transform the grassy area into a neighborhood playground.

WATCH: The City of Meridian cuts the ribbon on new playground

The City of Meridian cuts the ribbon on a new playground

City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Siddoway, said the department prioritized community input throughout the design process.

"We reached out to one of the neighbors that lives right across the street," Siddoway said, "She was able to involve many more neighbors through her Facebook group, and they were able to get involved in the design of the playground and the park."

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Siddoway also expressed his excitement for what the park means for families in the neighborhood.

"We want to build memories for families," Siddoway said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included remarks from Mayor Robert Simison, City Council Member

Doug Taylor, and former Chairman of Western Ada Recreation District (WARD), Shaun Wardle.

The remarks were followed by refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the new playground.

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