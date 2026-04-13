MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian family is counting their blessings after escaping a house fire that broke out while they were asleep last week.

The Perevertaylo family of six made it out safely after flames started in their garage around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and quickly spread through the front of their home. While no one was injured, the fire caused extensive damage, destroying personal belongings, damaging multiple rooms, and leaving the house unlivable.

WATCH | Meridian family recounts narrow escape from house fire—

Meridian family recounts narrow escape from house fire

“Just coming back… It’s like a bad nightmare,” a family member said while walking through the home days after the fire.

Inside, the damage is widespread. Flames burned through parts of the roof, and smoke and soot stained the walls throughout the house.

Despite the devastation, the family says their focus remains on what matters most.

“I think that’s the most important thing… people say we lost everything, but we’re all together,” said Anna Perevertaylo.

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According to the family, the fire began in the garage after their daughter heard unusual popping sounds and alerted her father.

“My daughter came running to me and said, ‘Dad, there’s something popping in the garage,’” he said. “I opened it and saw the fire… and we started scrambling—waking all the kids up and getting out before it spread.”

The family was able to evacuate within minutes as crews with the Meridian Fire Department arrived on scene.

“Meridian Fire Department did an amazing job. They put it out really quickly. While some were fighting the fire, others were inside moving things, covering belongings… I’ve never seen that before—they did everything they could to save what they could," said Alex Perevertaylo.

In the days since the fire, support from the Meridian community and beyond has poured in. Friends, neighbors, and even people from across the country have donated clothing, supplies, and money to help the family begin to rebuild.

The family also says First Choice Homes Stays has stepped in to provide temporary housing as they figure out the next steps.

“We got out just in time, and thank God we’re all safe,” Perevertaylo said. “I also want to thank this community—our church has been amazing. People from all over have reached out… it’s just been incredible.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.