Community launches fundraiser after Meridian house fire displaces family of six

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A family of six is displaced after a fast-moving early morning house fire in Meridian caused significant damage to their home on Wednesday, according to a city press release.

Crews with the Meridian Fire Department responded around 1:19 a.m. to a structure fire near Linder and Ustick Roads. Officials say the fire originated in the garage and quickly spread into the second floor and attic before firefighters were able to bring it under control. Multiple fire units, law enforcement, and utility crews assisted at the scene.

Authorities said working smoke detectors alerted the occupants, allowing all six family members to safely evacuate before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy damage, and the family has been displaced as a result of the fire. Officials said support services were made available through the Meridian Fire Department Burnout Fund.

Community members have also begun organizing assistance for the family, including a fundraiser launched by friends through a GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $6,000. The effort is aimed at helping the family replace essential belongings after they escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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