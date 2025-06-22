The 96th Annual Meridian Dairy Days was a blast! Classic events like the dairy stock shows and ice cream social were back, while new events like the hot air balloon glow dazzled crowds.

RELATED: Meridian Dairy Days crowns two new Dairy Princesses

Meridian Speedway fans were also excited to once again witness a Demolition Derby, the first one here in the last decade.

The last event of the weekend; Hot Air Balloon Glow!

Meridian Dairy Days 2025 comes to a close with hot air balloon glow party

Idaho News 6 is proud to be your go-to station for all things Dairy Days! From the princess pageant to the ice cream social, dairy stock shows, demo derby, and much more. Check out our coverage below.

Celebrating Meridian Dairy Days at the annual Real Dairy Days Parade: