Meridian Dairy Days crowns two new Dairy Princesses

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Dairy Days kicked off Wednesday night with the classic Junior and Senior Meridian Dairy Princess Pageant.

Following the longstanding tradition, a Senior Dairy Princess and a Junior Dairy Princess have been crowned at Wednesday night’s pageant event.

“It’s always just been my dream,” said Bethany Osler, the new Junior Dairy Princess.

Jr. Princess Bethany Osler participates in her local 4-H agricultural program. She says she’s excited to represent at Dairy Days.

“I’ll participate in as many as I can, I’ll be at an old McDonald’s farm presenting my game. I’ll be in the parade,” said Osler.

“Dairy Days is just an amazing way that we have to honor our dairy farmers and the kids in our communities that are showing dairy heifers or showing dairy goats, and just give our community away to see the kind of Idaho’s industry a little bit and provide them with a little bit more info on that,” said the New Senior Dairy Princess Brooke Purdy.

Purdy is an active member of Meridian’s Future Farmers of America Chapter, which has fostered her passion for agricultural education.

She’ll share her love and knowledge at Dairy Days as the Senior Dairy Princess.

“Are you gonna be showing anything?” I asked.

“Absolutely, I will be showing Dairy goats Friday morning, and I will be at many other events throughout the week,” said Purdy.

As a judge for the pageant, I met the 11 passionate contestants; each of them working in their community to maintain Meridian’s dairy heritage.