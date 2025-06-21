Watch Now
Demolition Derby returns to Meridian Dairy Days after decade-long hiatus

Proceeds from the Friday night event will benefit FFA and 4H scholarships and activities
MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in a decade, the Meridian Speedway held a Friday night Dairy Days Demolition Derby, which kicked off at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event's ticket sales are going towards supporting FFA and 4-H scholarships and activities.

Step behind the scenes and hear from the drivers as they share their preparation strategies:

Drivers prepare for the Meridian Dairy Days Demo Derby

Watch the full 2025 Meridian Dairy Days Demolition Derby:

Meridian Dairy Days Demolition Derby

If you haven't made it to the Dairy Days yet, Saturday is still jam-packed with events, including live music at Storey Park, the annual Real Dairy Days Parade, and the first-ever Dairy Balloon Launch and Glow. Check out Idaho News 6's event guide for more details.

