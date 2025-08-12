Meridian City Council reconsiders denial of Ten Mile In-N-Out location

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian City Council plans to reconsider the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a permit for a new In-N-Out restaurant on Ten Mile Road.

In April, the commission voted 4-1 against granting the conditional use permit after residents expressed concerns about late-night hours, traffic, and the restaurant's proximity to neighborhoods. The new location would be the second in Meridian, with the first opening in late 2023 near Fairview Avenue and Eagle Road.

READ MORE | Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission denies In-N-Out application for Ten Mile Road location

In-N-Out formally submitted its appeal in May, which will be considered by the council in the coming months. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Ten Mile Road and Lost Rapids Drive, near Costco.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.