Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission denies In-N-Out application for Ten Mile Road location

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After hours of public testimony, Meridian's planning and zoning commission has denied In-N-Out's conditional use permit. The proposed site is the northwest corner of Ten Mile Road and Lost Rapids Drive, near Costco.

City of Meridian North Meridian In-N-Out application

City staff came into the meeting recommending that the planning and zoning commission deny the application, citing traffic and lack of proper road infrastructure.

Dozens of residents submitted emails or lettersto the city with the same sentiments, and that kids playing at nearby parks could be endangered by increased traffic.

A resident who lives directly across Ten Mile from the proposed site stated that even businesses wrapping up operations around 11 p.m. still manage to wake him and his family up, and a drive-through until 1:30 a.m. would be detrimental.

"I fully expect a restaurant or other commercial place to be across the road... but just something that's more reasonable," said Clayton McCormick.