Meridian City Council approves donation of 37 AEDs to West Ada schools and facilities

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Following a donation from the City of Meridian, every single West Ada school will soon have an Automated External Defibrillator.

Though AEDs are not required in Idaho schools, West Ada has spent years pushing to expand access on campus.

This donation comes at a critical time.

While rare, Sudden cardiac arrest remains the leading cause of death on school campuses nationwide, according to the American Heart Association.

When asked if recognition is a leading cause of an increase in sudden cardiac arrest events, Carly Shears with the Meridian Fire Department responded, "The increased awareness, I think, is definitely at the forefront," she said. "People are more aware of these events."

This week, Meridian Police and Fire received approval from the city council to donate 37 AEDs to the West Ada School District.

“Schools tend to rent their facilities out to large gatherings — athletics, the arts — so having AEDs accessible in all of our schools is really important," said Tracey Garner, the Supervisor of Health Services at West Ada.

West Ada’s middle and high schools already have AEDs. This donation fills the gap and equips elementary schools, alternative schools and academies, the district bus barn, and the new CTE campus.

As Idaho News 6 first reported in 2023, West Ada has been actively working to expand AED access across the district.

The donation became possible after the Meridian Police Department upgraded response technology in patrol vehicles, including new AEDs, leaving dozens of fully functional devices available for reuse.

That’s when Meridian Fire’s Risk Reduction team partnered with West Ada to find a solution. “Having this vital equipment at elementary schools is incredibly important, and we’re just very happy to be able to assist," said Shears.

AEDs can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 each, meaning this donation saves the district tens of thousands of dollars.

But more importantly, it saves lives.

“We’ve actually had quite a few saves because of proper placement of AEDs, and because people know how to recognize cardiac arrest and take action.”

West Ada tells Idaho News 6 the new AEDs will be calibrated over the next few weeks and installed before the start of the next school year.