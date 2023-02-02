West Ada school district raising funds to get AEDs in all of its schools

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada school district is raising money in hopes of getting at least one automatic external defibrillator (AEDs) in each of its schools across the district.

The initiative comes as a way to kick off American Heart Month, which is celebrated every year in February.

Each Medical-grade AED costs a little over $1500. To reach its goal, the school district is looking for $69,000.

Idaho law does not require AEDs to be in every school. However, even though the numbers are small, Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of death on school campuses in the country.

Tracey Garner, Supervisor of Health Services at West Ada says it is important to consider heart health, especially given the last few years.

“Coming out of the pandemic," Garner said. "We’re seeing a lot more cardiac arrests in our younger populations.”

Most of the West Ada high schools have AEDs, so the elementary and middle schools have the most need.

Eric Taylor is a teacher and athletic trainer at Centennial High School, a West Ada School. He knows best how important AEDs are to cardiac emergencies.

“For every one minute somebody is in cardiac arrest and the brain isn’t receiving oxygen, they have a 10% less chance of survival,” said Taylor.

The AEDs would not only be available for just students. Garner emphasizes West Ada schools are used for sports, community events, and as a place to vote.

“Our buildings are really a part of our community," Garner said. "And we have a lot of our community accessing our buildings. And safety for all of our stakeholders, community members, students, is utmost.”

To help, you can visit the West Ada website and click the "Heart Healthy AEDs" tab.

You may also:

• Visit the West Ada Education Foundation website and submit an online donation with “Nursing - AED” selected as the designation

• Mail a check to the West Ada Education Foundation with “Nursing - AED” in the memo; 1303 E Central Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

• Make an in-person donation by visiting the West Ada District Service Center; 1303 E Central Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

