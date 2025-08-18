Meridian business owner weighs in on Eagle Road turn closures

MERIDIAN, Idaho — No more unprotected turns at 3 busy sites along Eagle Rd, north of I-84. Local transportation officials and police tell Idaho News 6 that they hope the changes improve safety on Idaho's busiest corridor, and neighbors agree.

Meridian business owner weighs in on Eagle Rd turn closures

“It’s really scary. My daughter got hit by somebody running a red light right here at Eagle and Ustick,” said Meridian Resident Lori Aulbach, who has seen the dangers on Eagle Rd first hand.

Aulbach owns Millie Grace, a women's fashion boutique across from a now-closed unprotected U-turn just south of the Ustick intersection. Her store has been at this location for 7 years, just feet from the busy road.

“Well, I hope it helps with less accidents. We hear tires screech because people are consistently running red lights,” said Aulbach.

The Idaho Transportation Department has had these plans in the works for months. And now, after receiving public feedback, stakeholder input and traffic safety data, ITD has officially closed:

A two-way left turn between Island Woods Drive and the Boise River.

Northbound left at Baldcypress St.

Southbound U-turn at Bourbon St.



Meridian Police and ITD are looking to slow traffic during peak commute hours. Look out for variable speed limit signs along Eagle Rd between Franklin Road and Chinden Boulevard in the coming months.

