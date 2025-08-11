Left turn closures and lane restrictions are coming to Eagle Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Next week, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is permanently closing three left-turn locations on Eagle Road, as part of a pilot project to improve safety in the area.

The following turns will close on Aug. 18:



A two-way left turn between Island Woods Drive and the Boise River

Northbound left at Baldcypress St.

Southbound U-turn at Bourbon St.

ITD says the changes come after a recent safety study, which included community input. The department expects the changes to lower crash rates.

“These Highway 55 operational changes reflect a commitment to safety for the more than 50,000 drivers daily, by listening to public feedback and studying crash trends, we’ve identified ways to reduce risk for everyone traveling this 7-mile corridor,” said Dan McElhinney, ITD Chief Deputy and Chief Operations Officer.

In addition, ITD will also begin a microsurfacing project along Eagle Road on Monday. Crews will complete the work in sections, starting at I-84 and working north to State Street.

During construction, only one lane will be open in each direction during night work, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. All lanes will be open during the day, but drivers should exercise caution as some surfaces may be rough or covered in loose gravel.

According to ITD, microsurfacing is a sealcoat that extends the life of the roadway. Work is expected to be finished in late September.

Lastly, ITD plans to install variable speed limit signs along Eagle Road, between Franklin and Chinden. The signs will reduce speed limits to 45mph during peak hours. ITD says those signs will be installed later this year, but did not share a specific time frame.