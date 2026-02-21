Meridian ambulance attack suspect still at large; Paramedics say ‘It could have been so much worse’

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Paramedics in Canyon County say they were shocked to learn someone stole their ambulance outside the emergency department at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center and crashed it into a nearby office building.

The building, located near the hospital in Meridian, has since been boarded up. Broken glass remains scattered outside a day after the crash.

Paramedics say 'It could have been so much worse'

Canyon County Paramedic Chief Michael Stowell said the crew had just dropped off a patient Wednesday night and was inside the hospital for only a few minutes when they walked out to find the ambulance gone.

“I still can't hardly wrap my mind around that somebody chose to steal an ambulance,” Stowell said.

Police say the suspect drove the ambulance into the office building and intended to set it on fire, but fled as first responders arrived.

“It could have been so much worse. Somebody could have been in the back of the ambulance. Somebody could have been in the lobby of that building,” Stowell said.

No injuries were reported. However, the theft temporarily took a crew out of service for several hours while deputies investigated and interviewed those involved. The ambulance was removed from the building on Thursday night and remains key evidence in the case.

Stowell said the vehicles are equipped with cameras, and that footage has been turned over to the Meridian Police Department.

“So yes, our vehicles are equipped with cameras. Meridian PD does have all the footage, and so they have what they need from us,” he said.

The office building recently began leasing space to the Department of Homeland Security, a move that has drawn criticism from some community members.

On Thursday, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea called the incident a planned, violent attack.

“There has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location, and comments on social media such as ‘property damage isn't violent,’ is absolutely false,” Basterrechea said.

Police said Friday it is too early to determine whether the case could be considered domestic terrorism, noting that a determination on the matter would come later in the prosecution phase once the investigation is complete.

Authorities said the case is being investigated at a level that would allow for the strongest possible charges. Meridian Police are working with the FBI and other agencies as they search for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as wearing a black top, tan pants, and a medical-style face mask at the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please reach out to Meridian Police at 208-895-3362.