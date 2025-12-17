Meals on Wheels brings food, safety checks and holiday cheer to local seniors

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The holidays can be especially difficult for seniors who are homebound or unable to cook for themselves. That’s where Meals on Wheels and its volunteers step in.

“It’s a time I think people need help the most,” a volunteer said.

Meals on Wheels provides more than hot meals. Each delivery also serves as a daily safety check for seniors who may not see anyone else that day.

“You know their grandkids’ names, who doesn’t like prunes, who won’t eat stewed tomatoes,” a volunteer said. “You do develop a unique kind of friendship.”

Watch to hear more about the program directly from its volunteers —

Meals on Wheels gearing up for the Holidays

Longtime director Grant Jones said the program has helped tens of thousands of seniors remain independent.

“We know that tens of thousands of seniors have been able to remain independent, stay in their own homes, receive nutritious food, stay food secure just because of Meals on Wheels,” Jones said.

Meals on Wheels receives federal funding through the Older Americans Act, but Jones said that funding only partially reimburses the program’s costs.

“We must raise a tremendous amount of money in order to keep this program running,” Jones said.

Volunteers play a critical role, whether preparing meals or delivering them. Many take time to check in, asking simple questions or offering small help during each visit.

“Sometimes you’re the only one they see,” a volunteer said.

Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year, said he and his wife plan to continue supporting the program as volunteers.

“One of the things I’m going to do, my wife and I are probably going to deliver meals,” Jones said. “We’ll wait a minute, but we’ll take a route and deliver meals once a week. That’s one of my things.”