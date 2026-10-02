Kids explore robotics and microelectronics at Meridian STEAM Lab

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kids at Orchard Park Library are getting a hands-on introduction to robotics and microelectronics thanks to a weekly STEAM Lab program led by Boise State University students.

WATCH | Meridian Kids Discover Robotics and Engineering at Orchard Park

Meridian Kids Discover Robotics and Engineering at Orchard Park

The program, designed for children ages 6 to 12, gives young learners the chance to explore technology through interactive activities focused on robotics, engineering and electronics. The lessons are developed through Boise State University's Microelectronics Education and Research Center and are tailored for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

For Meridian parent Cody Templeman, the workshop is an opportunity for his two sons to build on interests they've already developed at home.

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Templeman said his children have always enjoyed science experiments, electronics and learning how things work. He believes hands-on experiences like the STEAM Lab can help kids discover new passions and better understand their future interests.

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"They each have such individual personalities, and being able to find the passion that they have in certain things, I feel like this will help them find who they are and what they want to do," Templeman said.

Boise State students Jyoti Shrestha and Daniel McConnell, who serve as CHIP Ambassadors with the Microelectronics Education and Research Center, say programs like this can introduce students to career pathways they may not otherwise encounter until much later in life.

"I think it's good to see kids interact with it earlier rather than later," Shrestha said.

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McConnell said many children are experiencing robotics and electronics for the first time through the workshops.

"It's cool to kind of show them something they've never seen before," McConnell said. "A lot of them don't know about robotics, and they're also very excited about engineering."

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Organizers hope exposing students to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics at a young age will spark long-term curiosity and encourage future learning opportunities.

For Templeman, watching his sons engage with technology he enjoys himself has been especially rewarding.

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"Having gone through school myself for computer science, being able to have them be interested in something that I'm interested in as well is very fun to see," he said.

The STEAM Lab takes place every Thursday at Orchard Park Library in Meridian. Families interested in giving their children hands-on experience with robotics, engineering and other STEAM-related activities are encouraged to attend.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.