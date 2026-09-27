Flock Cancer Idaho's event celebrates survivors, funds lifesaving mammograms

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Music, shopping and celebration filled The Village at Meridian on Saturday as Flock Cancer Idaho hosted its annual #SMASHED event, bringing breast cancer survivors, supporters and families together for a day focused on awareness and early detection.

The event featured live music, local vendors, an aerial performance, a survivor fashion show and family-friendly activities, including face painting. Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming environment where people can learn about breast cancer resources and screenings while celebrating survivors and those currently fighting the disease.

Amber Mausling with Flock Cancer Idaho said the event is designed to honor survivors and help break down barriers that may prevent people from getting screened.

"It's all about survivors," Mausling said. "That's why we host the survivor fashion show. We get the opportunity to bring breast cancer survivors here and have them supported by their friends and family."

Beyond the celebration, the event also serves as a fundraiser for breast cancer screenings. Mausling said money raised through raffles, donations, and other fundraising efforts helps provide mammograms for people who otherwise may not be able to afford them.

"To date, we've donated $80,000 to Lyra Total Breast Health to provide those screenings to people who otherwise can't afford them because we don't want that to be the barrier that keeps them from getting that early diagnosis," Mausling said.

Organizers say events like #SMASHED not only celebrate survivors but also help fund future screenings, with the goal of making sure cost is never the reason someone delays a potentially lifesaving mammogram.

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