Judge upholds guilty verdict against Meridian man seen in viral arrest video

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County judge has reaffirmed a jury's decision that a Meridian man was guilty of resisting and obstructing officers during a 2024 encounter that drew public attention after video showed an officer pinning him to the ground.

In a ruling filed May 26, the judge denied an appeal filed by attorneys for Samson Allen, leaving in place a jury's 2025 verdict finding him guilty of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers.

READ MORE | Meridian man pinned by police in viral video found guilty of obstruction, resisting arrest

The case stems from a June 2024 incident in a Meridian neighborhood following a dirt bike crash involving Allen's younger brother. Video recorded by family members showed then-Meridian Police Officer Bradley Chambers taking Allen to the ground and pinning him during an attempt to detain him. The footage spread widely online and prompted public questions about Chambers' use of force.

Allen was later charged with resisting and obstructing officers.

At trial, prosecutors argued Allen failed to comply with Chambers' commands during the investigation. Allen testified that he did not understand what the officer was asking him to do before he was detained.

A jury ultimately found Allen guilty, and he was sentenced to three months of unsupervised probation.

During the 2025 trial, Meridian police supervisors testified that Chambers could have handled the situation better from a de-escalation standpoint but found that he didn't violate department policy.

The City of Meridian previously said it reviewed the incident, including the officer's use of force. Chambers voluntarily left the Meridian Police Department in September 2024 and later joined the Boise Police Department.

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