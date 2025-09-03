MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho’s Report Card is out, and proficiency levels for reading, math, and English Language Arts show there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Last month, we highlighted Paramount Elementary in the West Ada School District for its top marks in reading proficiency. Now, the school is earning statewide recognition from Governor Brad Little.

WATCH | Idaho releases standardized test scores from last school year

Idaho’s Report Card: Statewide test scores hold steady as Governor highlights local success

On Tuesday, Governor Little stopped into Paramount Elementary to congratulate teachers and students for their high scores on last year’s reading proficiency tests.

“How many of you like to read?” Governor Brad Little asked a class of 3rd graders.

The governor praised the school’s success, pointing to literacy as the foundation of all student learning. “The world has become more complicated, and you can’t participate if you don’t read well,” said Gov. Little.

The visit came as Idaho released its latest standardized test scores, offering a snapshot of student achievement in English, math, and science.

“You can’t make attainment in Language Arts and Math if you don’t have good literacy,” said Gov. Little.

This year’s ISAT results show just over half of Idaho students are proficient in English Language Arts, while about 42% met the mark in math and 41% in science. Overall, scores remained stagnant compared to last year’s reports.

“We always can do better. I will be happy when we have 100% [proficiency] everywhere,” added Gov. Little.

Governor Little credited West Ada’s success to strong community support and targeted teaching strategies. He emphasized the importance of ensuring students across the state have the same opportunities.

“It’s important that you have the resources of a great district like this, of all the districts, to identify [needs] in [those] kids, and give them the best opportunity to thrive when they get out of our system,” said Gov. Little.

Back in August, Idaho News 6 spoke with Paramount Elementary staff about their teaching methods. Principal Brooke Roy pointed to tailored instruction for every student.

“They’re doing very explicit phonics instruction through K-2 grades. But really, the interventions they provide and groupings that they do with students to give them exactly what they need and what skills they need still focus on” makes all the difference, explained Principal Roy.