MERIDIAN, Idaho — Paramount Elementary students Alta and Conrad are heading into 4th grade. They’re part of the previous 3rd grade class that scored an ‘A’ on the Idaho Reading Indicator, making Paramount the top traditional elementary school for readers in the state.

WATCH | Paramount Elementary School in Meridian records top marks for reading scores

Paramount Elementary School in Meridian records top marks in reading scores

“And it wasn’t surprising because that is a passion here reading,” said Robyn Aguiar.

Teachers like Robyn Aguiar, who is better known as ‘Mrs.A,’ say that establishing a strong reader starts in 1st grade.

“Every day we would have like one little time to read, and it would just be really helpful to get my comprehension better when I read,” said Alta.

“Kids have to love to read. When they pick up a book, that is the best thing,” said Aguiar.

After 30 years in the West Ada School District Mrs. A is no stranger to teaching 6 and 7 year-old students reading fluency and comprehension, phonics, and of course the love of reading.

“I love first grade because of reading so you have all kids coming in at different levels into first grade and you know at the end of the year the goal is but each kid starts at a different spot, but we use the science of reading in West Ada,” said Aguiar.

I also sat down with West Ada Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub and Paramount Principal Brooke Roy… who detailed what they do when a student falls behind.

“What individual kids so we know from the year prior didn’t end up grade level, that we know we have to hone in on them to continue to help them get caught up [with] targeted interventions, specialists that work with them, [or] grouping that we do in the classroom,” said Principal Roy.

With the rise of private schools, vouchers and other non-tradition school paths, the largest public school district in the state is confident in their instruction.

“You know in the world in which we’re in school choice, there’s options and education is the first choice in the state of Idaho,” said Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub.

“I will brag about the teachers we have in this school all day long that they are going to get kids where they need to be with their education,” said Principal Roy.

School administrators, teacher and parents agree that getting student's parents and families involved is one of the most important strategies when it comes to consistent reading skills.