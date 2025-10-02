MERIDIAN, Idaho — The recent fatal crash in the Payette River off Highway 55 serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous cold and fast-moving water can be. At the Post Academy in Meridian, Idaho State Police trainees are learning how to prepare for and deal with extreme cold water rescues.

Even at the end of summer, Idaho waterways are filled with mountain runoff that remains extremely cold year-round.

"Idaho water, it's not at the freezing level. It's between 34 and 42 degrees most of the time," said Michael Franson, Idaho State Police training specialist.

WATCH as Idaho State Police trainees learn cold water rescue techniques —

Idaho State Police train for cold water rescues

Police generally use the "preach, throw, go" strategy to avoid entering cold water. Officers first encourage victims to swim to safety on their own. If they're unable, officers throw them a rope. Only as a last resort do they enter the water themselves.

The training teaches recruits not only how to deal with cold water but also helps them understand what victims are experiencing and how to manage the effects of physical shock. The first jump into the water presents the greatest danger.

The program also prepares officers to save themselves if they end up in cold water while performing their duties.

"It'll also encourage them and help them understand that out in the wild, getting in water is not the best bet for them," said Sgt. Jordan Scow of Idaho State Police.

The experience is far from comfortable for trainees.

"All my muscles are pretty tight, I have to focus on breathing quite a bit," said one trooper in training.

Despite the discomfort, this training provides crucial skills for saving lives in Idaho's dangerous waterways.

