Idaho Peace Officers Memorial hold candlelight vigil to honor the fallen

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Wednesday night, Idaho Peace Officers gathered to honor Deputy Tobin Bolterwith a candlelight vigil after he lost his life in the line of duty last year.

Bolter's name will soon be added to the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial.

Deputy Bolter of the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) was shot and killed during a traffic stop in April 2024. During the vigil, attendees remembered all fallen officers, including Bolter.

"We do this every year. Unfortunately, we're adding Tobin Bolter's name to the memorial tomorrow," said Sheldon Kelley, president of the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial board.

Bolter is the first ACSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

"We'll honor all the names on the wall. We'll read out each name and toll a bell for each name read, and during the ceremony, Deputy Bolter's name will be added to that list, unfortunately," said Kelley.

Law enforcement agencies across the county attended the event. Once Bolter's name is added, the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial will have 77 names carved into the stone.

"We appreciate the respect for law enforcement in Idaho," said Kelley.

On Thursday, Deputy Bolter's name will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial during their Memorial Ceremony, starting at 10 a.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

