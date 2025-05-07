Late Deputy Tobin Bolter's name to be added to the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial

Late Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tobin Bolter's name will be added to the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial this week.

Deputy Bolter was killed in the line of duty in 2024 when he was shot during a traffic stop. Deputy Bolter was the first ASCO deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial at 9 p.m. on May 7. His name will be added to the memorial the next morning, during the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial's annual memorial ceremony at 10 a.m.

On May 8, Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies will wear mourning bands on their badges. "This black band is a solemn sign of respect and remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.