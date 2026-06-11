Idaho Fish and Game is hosting Free Fishing Day at Kleiner Pond this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is continuing their Free Fishing Day tradition at local waters across Idaho on Saturday, June 13.

Fish and Game employees and volunteers will provide training as well as fishing gear, including rods, reels and tackle. The event offers a chance for beginners and families to learn how to fish.

WATCH | Don't miss Idaho Fish and Game's Free Fishing Day!

Idaho Fish and Game hosts Free Fishing Day

Gear is limited, so participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they have it.

While fishing licenses aren't required to participate, all other fishing rules and regulations, including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions, remain in effect.

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Participants should check the seasons and rules for the water where they plan to fish.

You can find all participating locations on Idaho Fish and Game's website.

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