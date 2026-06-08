Idaho Fish & Game to host free fishing this Saturday across the Gem State!

BOISE, Idaho — This Saturday, June 13, Idaho Fish & Game will host free fishing across the Gem State, with no license required. All other fishing regulations, including bag limits, still apply. You can find the entire Idaho Fish & Game Fishing Seasons and Rules here.

The day of free fishing is designed to introduce first-timers to one of Idaho's all-time favorite pastimes.

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Idaho Fish & Game employees and volunteers will host a variety of activities and programs on Saturday to help those interested learn how to fish. In many places, gear will be provided to the public free of charge.

And for those who aren't already in the know, kids under the age of 14 do not require a fishing license in Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game

A complete list of Free Fishing Day events is listed below:

Panhandle Region

Rathdrum City Park (Rathdrum)

Clearwater Region

Southwest Region

Magic Valley Region

Southeast Region

Upper Snake Region

Salmon Region

(Click here for more information, including start times)