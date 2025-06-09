Free lunch program helps West Ada families save money during summer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ensuring summer break doesn’t break the bank, the West Ada School District is making sure local kids are fed, free of charge.

Over 375 meals were eaten on Monday at Tully Park in Meridian, fueling West Ada kids to run and play, while giving parents’ wallets a break too.

“I ate the salsa with the chips, and the peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” said Addison, a young Boise resident who comes to the park with her family for lunch during summer days.

Her mom, Vanessa, tells me they love being a part of the community.

“So how come you bring your family out?” asked Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Because it’s fun and they like the lunches. What do you think?” Vanessa asked her daughter, Addison.

“I like this place because I think it’s cool how they do free lunch for people who don’t have money. Which is sad,” said Addison.

Ensuring student success, the free lunches allow parents to save funds for important summer purchases like back-to-school clothes or supplies — costs that add up every year.

“Like they said, there are kids that probably don’t have enough, and they rely on this,” said Vanessa. "So that’s a really good program."

Monday’s special feeding event saw Westy the School Nutrition Dragon, Meridian Library District’s bookmobile, and a smoothie bike.

Students practiced healthy activity and healthy eating thanks to community partners like Dairy West and Simplot who donated milk and berries.

“Every year is just a different experience,” said Kailyn, a Meridian student.

She and other students I spent time chatting with tell me they have been coming for years to the park to enjoy the food and make new friends.

The free summer lunch program continues at local parks and community centers through Aug. 1. Locations and details can be found in here.