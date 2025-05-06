West Ada School District will offer free meals for kids this summer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Citing the need for continuous, year-round nutrition, the West Ada School District will offer free meals this summer for anyone between the ages of 1-18.

There are no income or enrollment requirements for those who wish to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). No application or registration is required, either.

“The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that our children have the nutrition they need to thrive all year long, and we encourage families to take advantage of this free resource.” - Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District

All you have to do is show up at the designated site at the appropriate time. Meals must be eaten on-site and during scheduled meal times.

RELATED: West Ada School official defends district's stance on "Everyone is Welcome" poster

The program kicks off on June 2 and ends on August 1. The school district will host multiple meal sites across Ada County, including at schools, in parks, and around special events.

Participating Meal Sites

School Locations:



Meridian Middle School – 1507 W 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642

June 2 – June 27

Breakfast: 9:35 AM – 10:30 AM

Lunch: 11:50 AM – 1:15 PM

– 1507 W 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642 Desert Sage Elementary School – 9325 W Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709

June 2 – August 1

Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

– 9325 W Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709 Peregrine Elementary School – 1860 W Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642

June 2 – August 1

Breakfast: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

– 1860 W Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642

Park and Community Locations (Lunch Only):



Tully Park – 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM



– 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Eagle Library – 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM



– 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Julius M. Kleiner Park – 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM



– 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Fuller Park – 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM



– 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Hunter’s Creek Park – 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM



– 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Hub 365 – 915 N Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713

June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Special Summer Events



June 11, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully Park

Featuring: Bookmobile, STEM activities, smoothie bike, and more!



– Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully Park Featuring: Bookmobile, STEM activities, smoothie bike, and more! June 12, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner Park

Featuring: Prizes, community partners, and fun activities.



– Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner Park Featuring: Prizes, community partners, and fun activities. July 17, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Tully Park

Celebrate with Westy, West Ada’s school nutrition dragon who promotes healthy eating and exercise.



– Westy’s Birthday Party at Tully Park Celebrate with Westy, West Ada’s school nutrition dragon who promotes healthy eating and exercise. July 18, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Kleiner Park

More birthday fun with Westy and community guests!

To learn more about the SFSP and see a complete list of sites, visit Summer Meals for Kids - 2025.