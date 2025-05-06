West Ada School District will offer free meals for kids this summer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Citing the need for continuous, year-round nutrition, the West Ada School District will offer free meals this summer for anyone between the ages of 1-18.
There are no income or enrollment requirements for those who wish to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). No application or registration is required, either.
“The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that our children have the nutrition they need to thrive all year long, and we encourage families to take advantage of this free resource.” - Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District
All you have to do is show up at the designated site at the appropriate time. Meals must be eaten on-site and during scheduled meal times.
The program kicks off on June 2 and ends on August 1. The school district will host multiple meal sites across Ada County, including at schools, in parks, and around special events.
Participating Meal Sites
School Locations:
- Meridian Middle School – 1507 W 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – June 27
- Breakfast: 9:35 AM – 10:30 AM
- Lunch: 11:50 AM – 1:15 PM
- Desert Sage Elementary School – 9325 W Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709
June 2 – August 1
- Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
- Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Peregrine Elementary School – 1860 W Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – August 1
- Breakfast: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
- Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Park and Community Locations (Lunch Only):
- Tully Park – 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Eagle Library – 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Julius M. Kleiner Park – 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Fuller Park – 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Hunter’s Creek Park – 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
- Hub 365 – 915 N Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Special Summer Events
- June 11, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully Park
Featuring: Bookmobile, STEM activities, smoothie bike, and more!
- June 12, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner Park
Featuring: Prizes, community partners, and fun activities.
- July 17, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Tully Park
Celebrate with Westy, West Ada’s school nutrition dragon who promotes healthy eating and exercise.
- July 18, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Kleiner Park
More birthday fun with Westy and community guests!
To learn more about the SFSP and see a complete list of sites, visit Summer Meals for Kids - 2025.