Why West Ada works to keep local children fed during summer break

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Making sure summer break doesn't mean a break from healthy eating, the West Ada School District is hoping to ease some financial stress by offering free meals for kids.

“They make enough for rent and for cars, and maybe make enough for food,” said Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District.

School’s out for summer, but without a daily trip to the cafeteria, some students are unsure when their next meal will be.

“A family that can’t afford meals for their kid, and they’re just telling their kid, ‘don’t eat anymore.’ We want to make sure they get fed,” said Kristen Homer, the Assistant Director of School Nutrition at West Ada.

“We always see the need grow, and the part that shocks me is how much need is in areas that don’t seem like they have the need,” said Brock.

The Meridian Food Bank’s Backpack program, which provides food for West Ada’s most vulnerable students, is on pause for summer break, so the district is stepping up to meet those needs.

“Sometimes it’s hard to throw together a lunch,” said David, a Renaissance High School student on summer break.

David and his friend Sierra are both local high schoolers on summer break. Sierra says she had the West Ada Free Lunch before while at Chateau Park in Meridian.

“I think that’s probably better because not many people go around to the schools, and you might just stumble across it if you’re coming to a park,” said Sierra, a Nampa resident.

West Ada hopes the opportunity for local kids ages 1 to 18 to have up to two free meals on weekdays can provide relief on families’ expenses, build community, and keep students ready to learn come August.

“If they come down to the park, we’d love to give them a meal and a smile,” said Homer.

“Being able to connect with them and encourage them to come to a summer feeding site helps provide our hearts a little bit of calm to know that they’re gonna still get those meals and get what they need to survive,” said Brock.

Adding a bit of fun to the weekday free meals, people can expect a visit from the district’s School Nutrition mascot Westy the Dragon, the Bookmobile, and a STEM group, as well as giveaways and prizes on certain dates.

The free summer lunch program begins Monday, June 2, at several local parks in Meridian, Eagle, Star, and Boise. No registration required.