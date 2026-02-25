EXCLUSIVE: Meridian police chief speaks about ambulance attack, DHS misinformation, domestic terrorism

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Tuesday, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea spoke exclusively with Idaho News 6 about an attack at the Portico North Building, where an ambulance was crashed into the lobby of the building.

"I don't care what side of the aisle you are on; that is not what America is about. That's certainly not what Idaho is about," Basterrechea said.

The chief says misinformation circulated online about a detention center in Meridian, after St. Luke's confirmed DHS administrative offices would operate in the building.

"Which is absolutely not even close to the truth," Basterrechea said.

However, Basterrechea says Meridian Police patrols had already increased at the location before the attack.

"Yeah, we had done periodic patrols," Basterrechea said. "We would go by to make sure that if there were any protesters or things that they were where they should be."

While some community members are calling for the incident to be labeled as domestic terrorism, Meridian Police say they are still sorting through evidence that would support that claim in court.

"So, this investigation is ongoing. We are absolutely looking into the domestic terrorism end of this," Basterrechea said. "Are there things that indicate that is an absolute possibility? Absolutely, there are. But again, it comes down to what you can prove in court."

Police say current evidence suggests the suspect, Sarah George, acted alone. However, search warrants will allow investigators to analyze cell phone data, computers, and other electronic devices to determine whether anyone else may have been involved.

"Obviously, cell phone information, and the type of computers or devices. We'll be working with the FBI to go through all of that to see if we can make any connections," Basterrechea said.

The department says it is coordinating with the Boise Police Department and reviewing any possible links to the vandalism case at the ICE office in South Boise.

