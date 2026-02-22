Boise Police investigating report of vandalism at building rented by DHS & ICE

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a report of vandalism at a building that is being rented by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a BPD news release, on Saturday, February 21, at approximately 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the vandalism report at the 1100 block of South Vinnell Way.

The windows were broken, and the building was also coated in spray paint. The building was not occupied at the time of the vandalism.

"At this time, it is unknown whether this vandalism is related to Thursday’s incident at a DHS office in Meridian," BPD said.

ALSO READ | Meridian PD say crash suspect attempted to burn down Portico North building with 'accelerant'

Anyone with information on the incident or surveillance footage in the area of the building is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.