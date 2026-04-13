Defense requests competency hearing for man accused in Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The man accused of shooting and killing a man outside a Meridian McDonald's will undergo a competency hearing following a request from his defense on Monday morning.

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23-year-old Jacob Streat appeared in court on April 13 for a preliminary hearing following a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year. Streat is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Israel Trejo.

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The competency hearing is scheduled for May 14 and will determine whether Streat would have the mental capacity to stand trial.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on this case.