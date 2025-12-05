Concealed weapons on campus? Why West Ada wants to add armed staff within its schools

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is considering major changes to its safety protocols — updates that could bring armed, plain-clothes officers onto school campuses and give every staff member a wearable alert device.

District leaders say the proposal is a part of a “layered” and proactive approach to protecting students across all 59 West Ada campuses.

Concealed weapons on campus? Why West Ada wants to add armed staff to work within its schools

The armed staff, referred to as Campus Sentinels, would be POST-certified, current or retired law enforcement officers who are authorized to carry a concealed firearm on school property. They would not wear uniforms and would supplement safety efforts at schools where a school resource officer may not be present every day.

One parent waiting in the pickup line at Renaissance High School said they feel torn about the idea.

“[I'm] surprised, and somewhat encouraged that they are looking to make some changes and keep our kids safe. But I’m not crazy about the [proposed] concealed weapons, and having that around our kids,” said Denise, a mom of two West Ada students.

Other parents expressed support for the changes.

Superintendent Derek Bub says Sentinels would be fully trained officers who undergo additional district vetting.

“The one thing that keeps me up at night is the thought of a preventable tragedy happening on one of our campuses,” Bub said. “It’s my job to do everything in my power to ensure our students’ safety.”

The proposal’s second major component is the introduction of wearable alert badges for teachers, coaches, and staff members.

According to the district, the devices can trigger a full lockdown with eight or more presses, immediately alerting dispatch. Pressing the badge three times would send a message directly to the on-campus safety team, which district leaders say could save critical minutes during localized emergencies.

“Localized emergencies in schools happen every day. Think about a child having a seizure, a staff member having a heart attack, a behavioral situation that feels like it's getting out of control. A teacher or staff member could hit this 3 times, and it would immediately send a message to the school safety team,” the district explained.

West Ada says it will not know the total cost of the Sentinel program until it is approved. The district says the wearable badges would replace safety measures already in the budget.

Community members can weigh in on the proposed changes through an online survey, which has already received more than 500 submissions.

The Board of Trustees will hold the first reading of the proposal at its public meeting on Monday night.