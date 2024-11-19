Christmas in Color open at Roaring Springs in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The annual Christmas in Color light display moved from the fairgrounds in Garden City to Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian.



The light show officially opened on Friday, Nov. 15, and will remain open until Jan. 4, 2025.

Tickets to the light show are $35, which covers entry for an entire vehicle — no matter how many people are inside.

You can purchase tickets online at RoaringSprings.com/christmasincolor/.

So you think you have a lot of lights to set up for the holidays? How about this? This is Christmas in Color at Roaring Springs and they set up a million lights out here.

I'm standing in the longest light tunnel in the world — it's 700 feet long and they've been working for the past month to get all these lights set up for the holiday season.

It's a great way to kick things off and for $35, all you have to do is go to the Roaring Springs website and click on Christmas in Color and you can buy your tickets there. You can pack as many kids and family members into the car as you want for that $35.

It's a mile-long through this beautiful scenery of all these lights, and it's all timed to your favorite holiday music — a fun way to kick off the holiday season. It's definitely cold enough, so the only thing we're missing now is a little bit of snow.