Same magic, different location — Christmas in Color prepping for premier at Roaring Springs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Christmas in Color moved its popular drive-through light display to Roaring Springs, kicking off on November 15th.



Christmas in Color will run from Nov. 15 to Jan. 4.

One car is $35 and the party package, which includes fun goodies, is $50.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Typically the Roaring Springs parking lot is only full during the summer, but this winter, Christmas in Color will be moving its world-class light show from the fairgrounds to the water park. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with one of the workers who helps put this show together.

"You come out and the kids are happy. It's just really cool, nice, clean fun," said sight manager Rick Harris.

For the past month, crews have been hard at work bringing Christmas in Color to life just off the interstate in Meridian.

Roaring Springs marketing director Tiffany Watts exclaimed, "It is a drive-thru holiday lights spectacular for families. It is a million lights all synchronized to your favorite Christmas music. It is a mile-long course you drive in your car with your family, your kids, your grandparents, or your dog, and it would be 11 miles long if all the lights were strung together."

For the past few years, the drive-through show was at the fairgrounds in Garden City, but this year they made the move to Roaring Springs.

"Just for a much more central and easily accessible location. Meridian and the surrounding suburbs are kids and cul-de-sacs everywhere you look. There are so many families that will have easy access to Christmas in Color," explained Watts.

I spoke with Harris about his favorite part of the project.

Harris smiled saying, "Doing this for a job isn’t why I do it. Come here and the kids are dancing and singing in the back of their trucks, just having fun is what it's all about. There is so much negativity in the world that if I can just put a little bit of happy memories in one or two kids' lives, I've accomplished my goal."