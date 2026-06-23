Boise celebrates Juneteenth with fashion show, free movie night, and community gatherings

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in Boise to honor Juneteenth with two community events — a fundraising fashion show at the Egyptian Theater and a free movie night at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park.

At the Egyptian Theater, Royal Roots and Runways brought together fashion, hair artistry, and culture in an immersive evening honoring the African diaspora. The fundraiser, founded by Shari Baber, benefits local Black-owned businesses and children in the Treasure Valley community.

"This show is a collaboration of community and a celebration of freedom," Baber said.

WATCH | Boise honors Juneteenth with fashion show and community movie night

Boise honors Juneteenth with fashion show and community movie night

The fashion show featured traditional clothing, modern streetwear, and fashion from the Victorian era, showcasing the vast history of African attire.

"Everybody was like, 'Oh my god I wish I had seen this. Oh, we should do it again! Are you gonna do it again? Will you ever do it again?' And so we were like, 'sure!'" Baber said.

Just a few blocks away, at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park, the Idaho Black Community Alliance hosted a free movie night for neighbors. The organization offered food, music, games, and a chance for community members to connect.

"Seeing the little ones running around here and smiling...it's been so cool," Drea Tripp, ambassador for Idaho Black Community Alliance, said.

Attendees said the gathering reflected the spirit of the holiday.

"This is just amazing to see that everybody can come together in community and be like together in the community. So I just love it," Rahel Budts, a community member, said.

Trish Walker, founder of the Idaho Black Community Alliance, said the event was about more than celebration.

"It's an opportunity for you to learn something that you didn't know," Walker said. "It's an opportunity for you to just be in fellowship and be in friendship with someone that you don't know. And it's just an opportunity for us to unite as a community."

Community member Killian Lorenz said the event drew him in for the people as much as the culture.

"The culture and all the community is very interesting, and I'm an extrovert so I love hanging out with people," Lorenz said.

The Idaho Black Community Alliance also hosted its Impact Day event on June 20 to support local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the Idaho Black Community Alliance, head to the website.

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