MERIDIAN, Idaho — Big changes could be coming to Locust Grove Road between Fairview Avenue and Ustick Road as the Ada County Highway District studies options for easing congestion and improving safety.

Elie Kawmy, a transportation planner with ACHD, said widening the roadway from three lanes to five is among the proposals.

See how ACHD is reimagining Locust Grove

ACHD seeks public feedback on major changes to Locust Grove Rd in Meridian

“We have been hearing that congestion has been an issue on this section of Locust Grove for quite some time,” Kawmy said. “The city has been asking for it. It’s been on their top priorities for the City of Meridian the past two years.”

Expanding the road could mean impacts to nearby properties, ranging from redoing sidewalks to removing entire homes. Kawmy said specific impacts will depend on which concept is selected.

The stretch of Locust Grove has seen more than 220 reported crashes in the past four years. While most have been minor fender benders, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a truck and killed while riding his scooter near Locust Grove and Chateau Drive in January 2023. A cross still stands at the site in his memory.

Meridian resident Dom Gelsomino drives the corridor daily and said he supports improvements.

“Locust Grove, yes, is absolutely congested. You know it starts off at two lanes and then bottlenecks right as you're getting to Fred Meyer, you’re increasing the risk of accidents,” Gelsomino said.

In addition to widening, ACHD’s Complete Streets policy calls for adding bike lanes and pedestrian safety features as part of the project.

Construction is still years away, but ACHD is encouraging neighbors to provide feedback on what changes they want to see along the corridor.

Take the survey: Share Your Experience Using Locust Grove Road