‘Where in the World Is Sharlie?’ theme inspires a plush scavenger hunt across McCall

MCCALL, Idaho — This year’s McCall Winter Carnival theme, “Where in the world is Sharlie?”, is coming to life in a crafty way — with crocheted versions of the legendary lake monster hidden around town at 18 McCall businesses.

The scavenger hunt started at Keep Me in Stitches yarn shop, where owner Marissa Lemons hand‑made each plush Sharlie.

“We go a little crazy up here in wintertime, so it’s nice to have somewhere you can get some projects to work on,” Lemons said.

She spent hours crocheting Sharlies in different colors, patterns and sizes.

“It was a lot of work, but they’re fun,” she said.

The McCall Chamber commissioned Marrissa to make them to go with this year's carnival theme.

“It’s just nice to be able to be a part of the community, you know, and they looked inward instead of going outward to try and find someone to make them, and they’re all handmade one-of-a-kind,” Lemons said.

The scavenger hunt runs through Feb. 5. Anyone who finds eight Sharlies and turns in a stamped passport to the McCall Chamber will be entered to win a Sharlie of their own, along with a signed copy of Craig Vroom’s book Discovering Sharlie.

If you miss the hunt, don’t worry, the crocheted Sharlies will be around town until the end of the McCall Winter Carnival for you to find.