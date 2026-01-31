McCall Winter Carnival sculptures showcase 'Sharlie' the lake monster

MCCALL — If you make your way to McCall this weekend for the winter carnival, don't be frightened by the many sea serpents around town.

This year's theme is "Where in the world is Sharlie?" and this year's ice sculptures make it easy to find her. The artists showcased the legendary sea serpent in many different forms. Some towering, some spiky, and some you can even sled down.

Sharlie the lake monster is a local legend. She is said to inhabit Payette Lake, with sightings dating back to the early 20th century.

Visitors were in awe at her detailed depictions.

“It’s unbelievable the artistic skills and abilities that some of these artists have. Like it’s a true gift that they have to be able to come in and be so creative and do things like this,” said Kacey Gartner, a Washington resident visiting.

Some of the sculptures also light up at night, so be sure to check them out both during the day and after sunset.

