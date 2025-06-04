Possible sighting of triple murder suspect reported in McCall

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Police Department says it has received notifications of the possible sighting of Travis Decker, a man suspected of murdering his 3 young daughters in Chelan County, Washington.

RELATED: Search underway for Washington man accused of killing his 3 young daughters

McCall PD is investigating the reports, but is reminding the public that the dispatch should "only be notified of 1st person sightings, not rumors, texts, or online chatter." We have reached out to McCall Police to confirm whether or not any of the reports were of a 1st person sighting.

If you believe to have seen Decker, call McCall Dispatch at (208) 382-5160.