EVENT GUIDE: 2026 McCall Winter Carnival returns for a full 10-day celebration

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Winter Carnival is returning to a full 10-day schedule after a shortened celebration in 2025. Running from January 30 through February 8, the carnival brings winter art, live entertainment, food vendors, and more to downtown McCall.

First held in 1924, the McCall Winter Carnival began as a small local gathering and has grown into a signature winter tradition, drawing more than 60,000 visitors each year.

This year’s theme, “Where in the World is Sharlie?”, celebrates McCall’s legendary, and mysterious, lake creature. From February 2–5, families and visitors can take part in a self-guided scavenger hunt, tracking down Sharlie as she “hides” in local businesses around town.

Featured Events

2026 'Carnival Eve' — Thursday, Jan. 29 @ 5 p.m.

The 2026 McCall Winter Carnival gets an early start on Jan. 29 from 5–8 p.m. at the Main Stage with live music from local favorite Merchants of Groove and a beer garden hosted by Hotel McCall and Jug Mountain Ranch.

Children's Torchlight Parade — Friday, Jan. 30 @ 5:30 p.m.

The 2026 Children’s Torchlight Parade starts at the McCall Community Church, with hot chocolate, snacks, and goodie bags available beginning at 5:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., kids will line up to walk with McCall Volunteer Firefighters to Depot Park Plaza, where the Winter Carnival bonfire will be lit to kick off the week-long celebration.

Winter Carnival Fireworks — Saturday, Jan. 31 @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy the 2026 Winter Carnival fireworks as they light up the sky over Payette Lake, launching around 7 p.m. from Brown Park with support from sponsor Banyans on the Green.

Winter Carnival Grand Bingo — Sunday, Feb. 1 @ 5 p.m.

Celebrate the first weekend of the carnival with Grand Bingo on Sunday from 5–10 p.m. at the Northfork Lodge at the McCall RV Resort. Tickets are $55 and include dinner, 10 bingo rounds with prizes, and a blackout round — guests must be 21 or older.

Mardi Gras Parade — Saturday, Feb. 7 @ noon

One of the most anticipated events of the McCall Winter Carnival is the Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7. The parade features a procession of local performers, community groups, and decorated floats making their way through town.



Vendor Court

The carnival’s vendor court brings together local food and craft vendors for all 10 days of the celebration.

Visitors can shop for unique gifts, warm up with coffee or hot chocolate, and grab some food between live music, art, and community events. Located along Lake Street near Legacy Park, the vendor court features favorites like Coned Pizza, KB’s Burritos, Thor’s Chocolate, and many more.

Official Winter Carnival Vendors —

Coned Pizza

EyeCandyGear

Finish Line

Fireside Pine

Idaho Livin

Idaho Ski Furniture

KB’s Burritos

Laketown Clothing

MakeSmithy

MDHS Track & Field

Mustard’s

Renewal by Andersen

Salty Heifer Cattle Company

Seven Devils Delights

Smokehouse Grill

Spud Guts

Thor’s Chocolate

Victor Crafts

Yeah Gurl Boutique

Live Music

Enjoy a full lineup of live music at the Winter Carnival Main Stage, featuring local bands and performers throughout the festival.

Live Music Schedule —

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5–8 p.m. – Merchants of Groove

Friday, Jan. 30, 4–6:30 p.m. – Nate & Friends

Friday, Jan. 30, 7–10 p.m. – Spencer Batt & Soul Serene

Saturday, Jan. 31, 4–6:30 p.m. – NDY Crosby

Saturday, Jan. 31, 7–10 p.m. – Dozey Dubs

Friday, Feb. 6, 4–6:30 p.m. – Don Hurt

Friday, Feb. 6, 7–10 p.m. – High Pine Whiskey Yell

Saturday, Feb. 7, 4–6:30 p.m. – Corn Mash

Saturday, Feb. 7, 7–10 p.m. – Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

McCall Winter Carnival

Tips for enjoying the carnival

Winter weather is part of the experience in McCall, and visitors should be prepared for snow and ice throughout the carnival. Event organizers recommend warm, moisture-wicking base layers, insulating mid-layers, and waterproof outerwear.

Traffic and crowds are also common during the carnival, especially for the featured events. Allowing extra travel time, planning routes and parking in advance, and remaining patient can help make the experience smoother for everyone.

READ MORE | 2026 McCall Winter Carnival is all systems go

For the full schedule, parade routes, and updates, check out the official McCall Winter Carnival website.