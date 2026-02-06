McCall Winter Carnival boosts local economy despite lack of snow

MCCALL, Idaho — Sunshine has replaced snow in McCall this winter, but the McCall Winter Carnival is still bringing people – and dollars – into Valley County.

The annual event is now approaching its second weekend, and organizers say its economic impact is especially important this year as warmer temperatures and a slower winter season have affected tourism.

“It’s way too sunny to be winter right now,” one visitor said.

Despite the weather, the carnival continues to give people a reason to come to town.

“So providing some other source of reason to come to McCall, like Winter Carnival, and have some fun, I think, is really important to our partners,” said Sheila Francis, executive director of the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s good to have another draw. Yes. An extra layer.”

Because events and activities take place throughout the community, exact attendance numbers are difficult to track. Still, Francis said turnout is significant.

“Our best estimates are sometimes in the tens of thousands over the course of the two weekends,” she said.

Those visitors play a key role in supporting local businesses, particularly lodging, restaurants, and shops.

“It’s important for the hotels to fill their rooms, and filling rooms isn’t just about the money. [It] means keeping other people employed as well and the trickle-down effect of, you know, if the hotels and short-term rentals are full, restaurants, shops reap those benefits from that,” Francis explained.

The boost comes at a time when many winter-dependent businesses have been affected by the lack of snow.

“Yeah, the lack of snow is kind of hurting everyone,” Francis said. “You know, it starts with the ski resorts and our winter outdoor recreation, but if people aren’t coming up for that, they’re not renting, they’re not booking hotel rooms, they’re not eating out. So it has a significant impact.”

Visitors say the weather has changed the atmosphere but not the experience.

Weekend two of the McCall Winter Carnival wraps up Saturday with the Mardi Gras parade, live music, vendor row, and a fireworks show over Payette Lake.

