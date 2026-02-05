Bear Basin Nordic Club provides a magical outdoor opportunity near McCall

The Payette Lakes Ski Club makes it their mission to help children access snow sports, and they do it with the Little Ski Hill and the Bear Basin Nordic Center, but anyone can head up to McCall to enjoy these outdoor gems.

"The Payette Lakes Ski Club was founded in 1937 by the local community to enhance skiing," said Ed Roper of the Payette Lakes Ski Club. "We have had multiple Olympic competitors in both alpine and nordic disciplines."

Check out the video to see the conditions at Bear Basin

One of those Olympians includes Lyle Nelson, who competed at four different Winter Olympic Games and even had the privilege of carrying the torch for Team USA in 1988 at Calgary.

"It might surprise you, but actually one of my biggest honors is that there is a loop at Bear Basin Nordic Center, my own ski area, named after me," said Nelson. "When I’m in town, people say, 'hey, Lyle, I skied your loop,' and I think that means a lot to me."

Lyle's Loop is one of many trails named after the legends of McCall at Bear Basin that includes 25 kilometers of groomed trails. Lyle told me Mac's Loop, named after his coach, Mac Miller, had the toughest climb, so I opted for Lyle's Loop instead.

"Lyle’s Loop is a laid-back loop that is kind of flat and cruisy through the trees," said Nelson. "That is me, but there is something for everybody here at Bear Basin."

It is a beautiful way to discover the area with amazing views around every corner among the ponderosa pines. It has been 20-years since Bear Basin moved to its current location.

"The snow over here has proven to be exceptional, even in a bad year we have had great skiing this year," said Roper. "As you can see, the temperatures are lovely with blue sky, and it is just fantastic to be out in the woods right now."

Bear Basin has season passes, day passes, and it's also dog-friendly— as long as your dog gets along with others and you pick up after your pooch. It also provides a great way to get outside during the day if you are visiting the McCall Winter Carnival.

Bear Basin provides lessons for cross-country skiing and skate skiing, people with no experience can try out snowshoeing, and there are several businesses in McCall that Bear Basin has partnered with where people can rent equipment.